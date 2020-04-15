Riverview Trust Co Has $713,000 Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Riverview Trust Co decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,860 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.7% of Riverview Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $11.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $281.68. The stock had a trading volume of 7,839,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,845,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $252.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.82. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $306.71. The firm has a market cap of $250.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $2,283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,222,197.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $12,081,050. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.41.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

