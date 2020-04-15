Riverview Trust Co Lowers Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Riverview Trust Co lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.0% of Riverview Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,054,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 165,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,100,000 after acquiring an additional 15,688 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $5.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $255.24. 4,878,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,360,213. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $311.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $249.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.71.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

