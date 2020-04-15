Riverview Trust Co Sells 1,813 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Riverview Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 1,288,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,074,000 after acquiring an additional 68,968 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $1,290,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 326,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,169,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $13,160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock traded down $3.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,772,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,435,569. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on PepsiCo to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Guggenheim raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.90.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

