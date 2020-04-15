Robert W. Baird Lowers National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $30.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $39.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NSA. SunTrust Banks raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.67.

NSA stock traded down $1.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.12. 345,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,765. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.67, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $19.34 and a 1 year high of $38.22.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $100.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

In other news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.78 per share, for a total transaction of $690,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tamara D. Fischer bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.83 per share, for a total transaction of $25,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 64,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,670,328 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 458.4% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 844.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

