Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rockwell Medical Technologies, Inc. manufactures hemodialysis concentrates and dialysis kits, and sells, distributes and delivers such concentrates and dialysis kits, as well as other ancillary hemodialysis products, to hemodialysis providers in the United States. Hemodialysis is a process which is able to duplicate kidney function in patients whose kidneys have failed to function properly. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Medical from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rockwell Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.67.

Shares of NASDAQ RMTI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.43. 565,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Rockwell Medical has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $153.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.43.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 55.67% and a negative return on equity of 145.57%. The business had revenue of $15.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.56 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Medical will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMTI. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 26,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.17% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

