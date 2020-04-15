Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Acquired by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 19,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,783,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,822. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.78.

