SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks started coverage on SI-Bone in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered SI-Bone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on SI-Bone in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on SI-Bone in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SI-Bone from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.40.

NASDAQ:SIBN traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $13.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,115. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $386.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.86. SI-Bone has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $23.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.83.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.81 million for the quarter. SI-Bone had a negative return on equity of 52.52% and a negative net margin of 57.06%. Equities research analysts expect that SI-Bone will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Laura Francis sold 9,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $197,535.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,897,917.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $34,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,464 shares in the company, valued at $866,326.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,250 shares of company stock worth $268,776. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in SI-Bone by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in SI-Bone by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in SI-Bone in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in SI-Bone by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of SI-Bone by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 8,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.83% of the company’s stock.

SI-Bone Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

