Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.56 Million

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2020

Equities analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) will announce sales of $17.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.20 million to $19.91 million. Silk Road Medical posted sales of $12.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full-year sales of $81.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.20 million to $94.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $122.03 million, with estimates ranging from $114.30 million to $129.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27). The company had revenue of $18.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 82.73% and a negative return on equity of 165.90%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SILK. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Silk Road Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.67.

In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 20,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $950,686.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,590 shares in the company, valued at $5,577,293.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew S. Davis sold 6,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $267,589.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,657.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,423 shares of company stock worth $2,419,329.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 82.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 84,321 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 82.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the third quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 25.2% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 75,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 15,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

SILK stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.42. 305,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,518. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -1.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Silk Road Medical has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $51.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.23.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

