Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) Director James M. Kilts Buys 32,507 Shares

Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) Director James M. Kilts acquired 32,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.57 per share, for a total transaction of $538,640.99. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 840,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,933,696.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.18. 1,438,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,606,065. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Simply Good Foods Co has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $31.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.83.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.22 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 3.86%. Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 3,476.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 903,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,784,000 after acquiring an additional 878,191 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 914,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,103,000 after acquiring an additional 53,345 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,499,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,790,000 after acquiring an additional 94,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Simply Good Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

