Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SPKE. ValuEngine raised shares of Spark Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spark Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th.

Get Spark Energy alerts:

SPKE traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.70. 131,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,828. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.26. Spark Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71. The stock has a market cap of $269.53 million, a P/E ratio of -96.24 and a beta of 0.36.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $186.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.70 million. Spark Energy had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 1.04%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spark Energy will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Spark Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.35%.

In other Spark Energy news, CEO W Keith Maxwell III purchased 7,000 shares of Spark Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $66,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,606,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,180. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 66.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Spark Energy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Spark Energy by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Spark Energy by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 607,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 53,900 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Spark Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 391,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Spark Energy in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. 27.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spark Energy

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.