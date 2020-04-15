Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:SPE)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.094 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th.

Special Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE SPE opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. Special Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.61.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

