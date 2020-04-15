SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised SVB Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Stephens lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (down from $300.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $235.25.

SIVB stock traded down $10.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $161.89. 548,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,176. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.53. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $127.39 and a 12 month high of $270.95.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $847.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.84 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 32.20%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.04, for a total transaction of $270,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $191,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,646 shares in the company, valued at $6,924,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,413 shares of company stock worth $1,933,425. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 36,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $420,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

