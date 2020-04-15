TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) CEO Sells $25,776,635.05 in Stock

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $25,776,635.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ TTWO traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,583,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,445. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 52 week low of $87.97 and a 52 week high of $135.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.09.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $930.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 287.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.