Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TLND. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Talend from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talend from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.00.

Get Talend alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TLND traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,081. Talend has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $52.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $774.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.71.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $66.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 million. Talend had a negative net margin of 24.79% and a negative return on equity of 157.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Talend will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Laurent Bride sold 1,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $51,074.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Talend in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Talend by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Talend in the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Talend in the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Talend by 239.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Talend

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Talend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.