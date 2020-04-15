Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Acquires 306 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

VUG traded down $2.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.29. 1,525,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,993. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $202.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.65.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

