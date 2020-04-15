Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,590 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,960 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 75,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 15,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

CFG traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.58. 6,313,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,126,694. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CFG. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

In related news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $155,750.00. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 4,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.62 per share, with a total value of $98,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,888.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

