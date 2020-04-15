Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 20,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 244,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,625,000 after purchasing an additional 18,457 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VYMI traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.90. The stock had a trading volume of 190,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,529. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.76. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $64.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.277 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%.

