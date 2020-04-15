Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Has $840,000 Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 401.6% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 38,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 30,866 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 196.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Institutional investors own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

NVO stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.85. 5,752,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,159,029. The company has a market cap of $142.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $46.47 and a 52 week high of $64.82.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.95% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a $0.7874 dividend. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVO. Bank of America upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.85.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

