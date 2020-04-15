Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Has $848,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,388,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,922 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,461,000. Apriem Advisors boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,104,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,014,000 after buying an additional 358,215 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,168,000 after buying an additional 300,894 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,031,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,537,000 after buying an additional 290,865 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.64. 1,474,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,768. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.87. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.72.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

