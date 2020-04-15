Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,842. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.38. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.36 and a fifty-two week high of $200.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.3656 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.