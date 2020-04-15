Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 9.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,966 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 1,003.6% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROST traded down $2.41 on Wednesday, reaching $88.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,383,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,395. The company has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.88. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $124.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.35.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 50.11%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

ROST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (up from $121.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.35.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

