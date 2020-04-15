Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Reduces Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $222,627,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,934,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,077 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,488,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,682,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,939 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,451,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,892,000 after acquiring an additional 724,119 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 518.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 775,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,791,000 after acquiring an additional 649,980 shares during the period. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PEG traded down $1.47 on Wednesday, hitting $52.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,886,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,755,897. The stock has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.00. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $63.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.62.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

