Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Reduces Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2020

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $222,627,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,934,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,077 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,488,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,682,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,939 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,451,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,892,000 after acquiring an additional 724,119 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 518.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 775,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,791,000 after acquiring an additional 649,980 shares during the period. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PEG traded down $1.47 on Wednesday, hitting $52.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,886,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,755,897. The stock has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.00. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $63.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.62.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit