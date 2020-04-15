Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,047 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 7,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MCD traded down $6.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,959,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,276,459. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.89. The company has a market capitalization of $136.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.62.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens upgraded Mcdonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $199.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.21.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

