Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises 1.5% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in BlackRock by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 171 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 847 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $462.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $590.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.18.

NYSE:BLK traded down $14.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $443.07. 590,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,431. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $576.81. The company has a market cap of $72.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $435.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $481.29.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 46,730 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.74, for a total transaction of $25,081,860.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total transaction of $1,218,137.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,381 shares of company stock worth $60,691,912 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

