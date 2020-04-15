Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Sells 187 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,633,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,602,000 after buying an additional 85,045 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 37,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 11,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $82.07. 10,311,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,333,403. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.15. The company has a market capitalization of $209.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.73.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

