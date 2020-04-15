Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Sells 2,465 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,789.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 206,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,449,000 after purchasing an additional 196,013 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 191,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 140,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,110,000.

Shares of SCHM stock traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $45.87. 709,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,785. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.87. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $34.87 and a twelve month high of $62.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

