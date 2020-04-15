Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Sells 2,890 Shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the third quarter valued at about $357,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 2.7% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 79,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 26.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 15.8% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 8,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the third quarter valued at about $1,683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PKG shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered Packaging Corp Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.86.

In other Packaging Corp Of America news, Director Robert C. Lyons purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.88 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at $887,808.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.55. The company had a trading volume of 858,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,336. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.35. Packaging Corp Of America has a fifty-two week low of $71.05 and a fifty-two week high of $114.78.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

