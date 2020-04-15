The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 24th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th.

The GEO Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. The GEO Group has a dividend payout ratio of 119.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of GEO opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.18. The GEO Group has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $24.03.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $621.71 million during the quarter. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 6.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts expect that The GEO Group will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other The GEO Group news, SVP David J. Venturella purchased 6,574 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.85 per share, for a total transaction of $97,623.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,999.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian Evans purchased 5,000 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $56,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,249.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 526,637 shares of company stock worth $8,691,642. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

