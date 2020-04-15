Torm PLC (NASDAQ:TRMD) Plans Dividend of $0.10

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2020

Torm PLC (NASDAQ:TRMD) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 11th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, May 6th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMD opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $565.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of -445.08. Torm has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Torm (NASDAQ:TRMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Torm had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter.

About Torm

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel oil. As of March 13, 2020, it operated a fleet of approximately 80 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

