Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,161 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises approximately 2.3% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.6% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 88,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,747,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 1,827,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,829,000 after purchasing an additional 83,380 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 471.3% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,769,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,960,000 after purchasing an additional 191,042 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 32,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TD traded down $1.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.26. 2,262,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,270,751. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.45. The stock has a market cap of $76.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $33.74 and a 12-month high of $59.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.41. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.597 dividend. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

TD has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra dropped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

