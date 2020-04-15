Transcodium Achieves Market Capitalization of $73,766.33 (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 15th. Over the last week, Transcodium has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. Transcodium has a total market cap of $73,766.33 and approximately $77,424.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Transcodium token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, Bancor Network, YoBit and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015061 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 59.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.27 or 0.02746143 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00219901 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00052880 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00047157 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Transcodium Token Profile

Transcodium’s total supply is 88,100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,430,608 tokens. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com

Buying and Selling Transcodium

Transcodium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Livecoin, Bancor Network and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

