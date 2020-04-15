Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2020

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TCDA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tricida from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tricida from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TCDA traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.38. 212,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.87 and a quick ratio of 7.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.36. Tricida has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $44.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.49 and its 200 day moving average is $34.08.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tricida will post -5.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Tricida news, EVP Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.46 per share, with a total value of $147,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dawn Parsell Otto sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $135,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 465 shares in the company, valued at $14,805.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,750 shares of company stock worth $473,415 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCDA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tricida in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Tricida during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Tricida by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Tricida by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Tricida by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

