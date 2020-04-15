Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Truist Financial makes up about 1.5% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,175,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.31. 8,369,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,968,521. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.78.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.47.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $266,260.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

