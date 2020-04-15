U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Trading Down 6.9% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $32.81 and last traded at $33.33, 11,724,054 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 19% from the average session volume of 9,826,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.80.

The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.16.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

