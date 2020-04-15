U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Trading Down 6.9% Following Weak Earnings

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2020

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $32.81 and last traded at $33.33, 11,724,054 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 19% from the average session volume of 9,826,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.80.

The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.16.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

See Also: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit