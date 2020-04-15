United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Standpoint Research raised shares of United Continental from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Continental from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of United Continental from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of United Continental from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of United Continental from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.71.

UAL traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, hitting $31.86. The company had a trading volume of 46,627,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,257,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. United Continental has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $96.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.82.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. United Continental had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that United Continental will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Continental by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in United Continental by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in United Continental by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in United Continental by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in United Continental by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

