UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.25-16.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $16.22. UnitedHealth Group also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 16.25-16.55 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $281.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $308.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $313.41.

NYSE UNH traded up $11.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $281.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,839,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,845,839. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $252.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $306.71. The company has a market capitalization of $250.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.59%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,340,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $12,081,050 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

