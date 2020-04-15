UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.25-16.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $16.22. UnitedHealth Group also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 16.25-16.55 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $313.41.

UNH traded up $11.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $281.68. The stock had a trading volume of 7,839,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,845,839. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $252.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.07. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.59%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $48,537,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $12,081,050 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

