Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Acquired by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 200.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,955 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 244,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,898,000 after acquiring an additional 33,235 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 154,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,553,000 after acquiring an additional 69,607 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000.

VDE traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $44.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,740,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,797. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.08 and a 200-day moving average of $69.60. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $30.03 and a one year high of $93.17.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

