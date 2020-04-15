Verde Capital Management Has $634,000 Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Verde Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 0.4% of Verde Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Facebook from $274.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Aegis raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.02.

FB stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.97. 17,396,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,395,322. The firm has a market cap of $498.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $224.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total value of $56,196.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,689.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,741 shares of company stock worth $17,311,883 over the last 90 days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.