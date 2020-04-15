Verde Capital Management Has $638,000 Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Verde Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 549 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.5% of Verde Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in Alphabet by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,574.90.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total transaction of $87,429.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,378.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,832,921 shares of company stock valued at $120,023,345 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG traded down $6.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,262.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,669,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,530. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,208.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,314.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 48.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.