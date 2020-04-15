Verde Capital Management Has $819,000 Stake in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)

Verde Capital Management lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) by 69.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,825 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,249 shares during the period. Canopy Growth makes up approximately 0.6% of Verde Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 10.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Laurentian upgraded shares of Canopy Growth to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canopy Growth to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.21.

NYSE CGC traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,796,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,548,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 7.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.15. Canopy Growth Corp has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $52.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 3.06.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $93.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.86 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 535.05% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canopy Growth Corp will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

