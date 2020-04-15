Verde Capital Management Invests $200,000 in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Verde Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the period. SWS Partners bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the third quarter valued at about $600,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.42. 884,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,324. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $52.57 and a 1 year high of $59.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.09.

