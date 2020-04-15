Verde Capital Management Makes New $603,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Verde Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Verde Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,028,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $578,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,085,000.

NYSEARCA:SPIP traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.95. 317,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,707. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $26.64 and a twelve month high of $30.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.76.

