Verde Capital Management Sells 1,223 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Verde Capital Management reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 45.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,949,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,320,000 after buying an additional 788,859 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,522,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,605,000 after acquiring an additional 360,629 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,058,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,315,000 after acquiring an additional 98,504 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 772,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,305,000 after acquiring an additional 264,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3,799.2% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 757,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,172,000 after purchasing an additional 737,837 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.00. 12,113,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,396,829. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.93. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $119.54 and a 12-month high of $164.42.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

