Verde Capital Management Sells 438,192 Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK)

Verde Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 841,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438,192 shares during the period. Broadmark Realty Capital comprises about 4.5% of Verde Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Verde Capital Management owned 0.64% of Broadmark Realty Capital worth $6,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, COO Linda Koa purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,475.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at $265,720.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Daniel J. Hirsch purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $64,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $251,575.

Broadmark Realty Capital stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.14. 546,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,785. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $12.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 29.75.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.08%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.