Verde Capital Management Sells 6,425 Shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Verde Capital Management cut its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,425 shares during the period. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Verde Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Verde Capital Management owned approximately 1.71% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF worth $5,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,370,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 110,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 59,878 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,526,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,339,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 27,844 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ILTB traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.09. 22,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,124. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $61.05 and a 12-month high of $78.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.75.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

