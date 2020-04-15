Verde Capital Management Sells 717 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Verde Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Verde Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,650,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,726. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.03 and a 12 month high of $118.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.88.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

