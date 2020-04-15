Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VCEL. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Vericel from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Vericel in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vericel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vericel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vericel from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.25.

NASDAQ VCEL traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $11.43. The company had a trading volume of 745,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,854. The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.62 million, a PE ratio of -45.72 and a beta of 2.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.68. Vericel has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $19.95.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.99 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vericel will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Vericel in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Vericel in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

