VeriME (VME) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded up 95.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. VeriME has a total market capitalization of $16,517.00 and approximately $145.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VeriME has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. One VeriME token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinBene and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00055157 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000726 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.45 or 0.04376098 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00067228 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00037725 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015071 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005531 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003519 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00009094 BTC.

VeriME Profile

VeriME (CRYPTO:VME) is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime . VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriME’s official message board is medium.com/verime . The official website for VeriME is www.verime.mobi/home

Buying and Selling VeriME

VeriME can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriME should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriME using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

