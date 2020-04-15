Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Viking Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.33.

VKTX traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $5.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,573,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,112. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.64. Viking Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $9.26. The stock has a market cap of $374.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 2.10.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the period. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

